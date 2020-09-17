Telford recycling plant badly damaged in huge blaze Published duration 57 minutes ago

image copyright Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service image caption More than 30 firefighters have been called to tackle the blaze near Telford

A huge fire has broken out at a recycling plant in Telford, Shropshire.

It started shortly before 04:40 BST at the Granville site on Grange Lane, in the Redhill area, and covers the whole of the site, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Specialist pumping equipment has been brought in, it added, as there is not an immediate source of water.

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene and local residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed.

The plume of smoke is particularly expected to affect those living in the Oakengates, Trench, Hadley and Wellington areas.

image copyright Telford and Wrekin Council image caption The whole of the recycling plant has been affected by the fire, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said

"There is a large smoke plume coming off this incident and with the current wind direction this plume is heading towards Telford, Priorslee and St George's area," Adam Mathews, from Shropshire Fire and Rescue said.

"There is no need to panic but as a precaution we would urge people to keep their doors and windows closed."

A tactical adviser, specialising in wild fires, has been called in to help and firefighters are expected to remain at the site for "some considerable time".

Telford and Wrekin Council said it had highways crews on standby in case any roads needed closing.

image copyright Janice Bannister image caption A huge plume of smoke has been seen from the fire

image copyright John Davies image caption The smoke plume has been seen by people living across Telford