Positive coronavirus test at TV Millionaire teacher school

A school where a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire jackpot winner teaches has kept four year groups in quarantine, after a positive coronavirus test.

Sixth formers and Years 10 and 11 at Haberdashers' Adams grammar in Newport, Shropshire, were off school following the senior male boarder's test result.

It said health officials told the school it responded correctly and years 10 and 11 would return on Thursday.

History and politics teacher Don Fear, 57, won on Friday's episode on ITV.

Mr Fear, from Telford, became the show's first £1m winner in 14 years and its sixth in the programme's 22-year history, using just one 50/50 lifeline.

The sixth-form pupil's result came back positive on Tuesday, Haberdashers' Adams said.

Four year groups - day pupils and boarders - were kept off school on Wednesday, as he had been living with those years in a boarding house, which isolated from last Thursday.

Nearly 370 pupils in the lower and upper sixth will be off school until they return on 25 September, although lessons will be delivered online.

Years 10 and 11 will return because the sixth former has not been in direct contact with them in school.

The school's local health protection hub was alerted and the pupil, who had a high temperature and will continue to quarantine, has recovered.

Haberdashers' Adams, which says it is one of the few selective state grammar schools in the UK, has boys from 11 to 18 as boarders and day pupils and sixth form girls who are day pupils.

Elsewhere in Shropshire, a Much Wenlock primary school head teacher said he had distributed emergency tests reserved for families unable to get to test centres, but feared he may run out.

Dave Tinker, who runs three schools including Brockton primary in Brockton, said 30% had already been issued at one school.