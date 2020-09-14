Woman attacked and raped in Woore Published duration 40 minutes ago

image caption The woman was attacked in the early hours of Saturday

A woman has been attacked and raped in a park area.

West Mercia Police is appealing for information after the assault on the woman in her 20s in the early hours of Saturday, off Audlem Road, Woore, Shropshire.

The suspect is described as a man, 6ft tall, in his late 20s or early 30s with short dark, messy hair.

He also has a "distinctive" octopus tattoo on his right shoulder, with tentacles coming up the neck.

Det Ch Insp Steve Cook said the force was appealing for help from members of the public to trace the man.

"The offender is described as having quite a distinctive tattoo, an octopus on his right shoulder with tentacles coming up the neck," he said.

"If anyone recognises the description and think they know who the man may be then we would urge them to get in contact with us."