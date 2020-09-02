Image copyright PA Media Image caption Residents who tested positive are self-isolating in their accommodation

Eleven people have tested positive for coronavirus at a residential care home for adults with a learning disabilities and complex needs.

Shropshire Council said the 11 cases represent 15% of those living or working at the site on Main Road in Dorrington, south of Shrewsbury.

Everyone who tested positive has been asked to self-isolate for 10 days in line with guidance, the council said.

Residents with the virus are self-isolating in their accommodation.

The local authority said it is working with Consensus Support Services Limited, who run the facility.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire's director of public health said: "Local outbreaks such as this are not unexpected during a pandemic and we have seen cases across the county.

"Our priority is to stop the spread of infection and protect the health and wellbeing of all residents in our community."

She added the risk to the wider public is low, but urged people to follow guidelines.

Figures for the seven days to 30 August, show the number of coronavirus cases in Shropshire is 24, the same as the seven days prior.

"The health and wellbeing of the people we support, and our colleagues is our absolute priority, and we have been doing everything we can to keep them well during this challenging time," a spokesperson for Consensus Services Limited said.

"We have put in place a number of measures to safeguard the people we support, and we would like to thank our colleagues who are working around-the-clock to provide the highest quality care."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk