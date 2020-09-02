Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Stafford Park in Telford

An unlicensed music event has been broken up by police and sound equipment was seized, police said.

At about 12:30 BST on Monday, West Mercia Police officers attended Stafford Park in Telford, where about 100 people were gathered.

The "large gathering" had been advertised on social media channels, the force said.

Officers gave advice on social distancing laws and reported the organiser for summons.

Supt Jim Baker said: "When officers attended this unlicensed event it was clear that social distancing was not being adhered to and the gathering was posing a risk to the health of all those attending.

"Therefore it was quickly dispersed and the sound equipment seized.

"To the organisers of this sort of activity, I strongly advise that you seriously consider the risks you're creating for everyone in attendance and the wider community."

He added the public have been "instrumental" in reporting information that has led to illegal gatherings being dispersed.

