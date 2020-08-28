Image copyright Dale End Cafe Image caption The Dale End Cafe suffered three floods in 10 days in February

A cafe that has been flooded four times this year and forced to close because of coronavirus restrictions is ready to reopen again.

The co-owner of the Dale End Cafe in Coalbrookdale, Shropshire, Chris Harrison, said he hoped his "run of bad luck" was coming to an end.

He has been selling food and drink from a mobile catering van and thanked the local community for their support.

They have helped him raise more than £10,000 to carry out repairs.

Mr Harrison said "we lost everything" when the cafe flooded three times during February alone, following Storm Dennis.

He said the property had been completely refitted, "from electrics, to plastering, wall tiling and new equipment" and had been ready to open again in June, as lockdown measures were eased, when a fourth flood brought in sewage from the drains.

At the time, he said he feared he might have to close for good, with insurers refusing to cover him.

Image copyright Dale End Cafe Image caption Chris Harrison said the community support for his cafe had been fantastic

Donations from local residents, diners and other businesses helped him raise the money needed to carry out the repairs.

"After the first three floods we could have thrown in the towel, but the community really supported us, to the point we felt we had to carry on," he said.

With the cafe refitted and "completely redesigned", he said he felt the time was right to reopen and that the "battle wagon" catering van was "only ever a temporary solution".

Image copyright Dale End Cafe Image caption A mobile catering van has helped Chris Harrison keep his business going

