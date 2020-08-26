Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Josh was invited for a tour of his local police station

A five-year-old boy has been praised by police after calling the number on the side of his toy ambulance when his mum slipped into a diabetic coma.

Josh called 112 - a European emergency number which serves the same purpose as 999 - which connected him to a police communications operator.

Josh, from Telford in Shropshire, made the call last month when he found his mum lying unconscious on the floor.

Local West Mercia police commander Supt Jim Baker said he was "very brave".

"This was an incredible thing for Josh to do. His quick thinking saw him ring the number on his toy ambulance as he was worried about his mum," Mr Baker said.

"He was very brave and stayed on the line while we were able to get to the family's home and make sure his mum got medical assistance."

Josh was later invited for a tour of his local police station and was shown round by officers.

"Josh has already proved he would make a brilliant police officer in the future; hopefully we'll see him again when he's old enough as a new recruit," Mr Baker added.

