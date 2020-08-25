Image caption The Traylors took over the shop four years ago

A village shop has flooded 12 times in two years because of problems with council drains.

Sam Traylor, who with husband Lee owns Your Bucknell Stores in Shropshire, said they could no longer get insurance on the site and would close at the end of the week.

The shop is a hub of the community and has delivered food and supplies to people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shropshire Council says investigations have found blockages in the drains.

"The shop is continually flooding, we're having to sell what stock we have," Mrs Traylor said.

She says they have the drains pumped every couple of weeks, but the drainage system under the forecourt has collapsed.

"As soon as we get a bit of drizzle, we get flooded."

Image caption The shop flooded seven times in 2019 and five times so far in 2020

Mrs Traylor added: "The other week, we had about four inches of water through the shop... we're looking for somewhere else to move to, but we're a bit strapped at the moment.

"We're in a really difficult position, we can't afford to stay open... we took the shop over not wanting to lose the asset within the village, it's very much been about supporting the locals, so it's heartbreaking for the village."

Image caption The shop is a hub of the community

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said the highways drainage team had inspected the network around the shop.

"The investigations have identified potential blockages which may be associated with damage caused by works by service providers in the highway, or by tree roots entering the highway drainage network.

"We will be programming work in the near future to confirm this and to repair any defects."

A fund of up to £5,000 was also available from the council via the Property Flood Resilience Recovery Support Scheme, a council spokesman added.

