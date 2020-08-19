Image copyright Gavin Dickson Image caption Telford and Wrekin has seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases

Staff and residents have tested positive for Covid-19 after an outbreak at a care home.

Telford and Wrekin Council said 13 people were self-isolating and no visitors were being allowed into the home.

The authority added it was working with Public Health England and "monitoring the situation".

It comes a day after the council urged people to help avoid a local lockdown after an increase in positive cases.

On Tuesday the council's director of public health, Liz Noakes, said "we must all play our part to stop the spread".

Ms Noakes previously said at least 24 cases were reported in the area for the week of 10-16 August.

The number of confirmed cases is now 28, which includes the 13 at the residential home.

Ms Noakes advised people to keep contact to a minimum and to only socialise indoors with one other household.

