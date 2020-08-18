Image copyright Gavin Dickson Image caption Telford and Wrekin has seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases

Health chiefs are urging people to help avoid a local lockdown in Telford and Wrekin after the number of positive Covid-19 cases increased.

Director of public health Liz Noakes said at least 24 cases were reported in the area for the week 10-16 August.

Official data recorded the number of cases for the seven days to 6 August as five, and 26 in the following seven days to 13 August.

Ms Noakes said "we must all play our part to stop the spread".

She advised people to keep contact to a minimum and to only socialise indoors with one other household.

She added some of the cases could be connected but "we cannot connect them all".

The increase in official numbers in the seven days between 6 and 13 August sees the rate of cases per 100,000 people go from 2.8% to 14.5%.

Ms Noakes said: "If you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace or the council's health protection team and you are a direct contact, you should isolate for 14 days.

"This is how we will contain any outbreak."

