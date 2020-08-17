Image copyright RAF Museum Cosford Image caption Les Cherrington served with the Staffordshire Yeomanry Queens Own Royal Regiment

Tributes have been paid to a World War Two veteran who died at the age of 101.

Desert Rat Les Cherrington, from Shifnal in Shropshire, was the only survivor from his tank when it was engaged by German forces in Tunisia during the Battle of the Mareth Line.

He died on Saturday.

In a tribute, the Royal Air Force Cosford, where he later began his 40-year career as a military policeman, said it would "always be thankful" for his service.

Mr Cherrington's tank suffered a direct hit by an 88mm enemy gun, which pierced the tank and exploded.

Image copyright RAF Cosford Image caption Les Cherrington, from Shifnal, pictured at the 2019 RAF Cosford Christmas party, was the only survivor from his tank when it was engaged by German forces in Tunisia

After regaining consciousness to find the tank engulfed in flames and his left arm almost completely severed by shrapnel, Mr Cherrington dragged himself through the open turret, slid down the front of the tank on his belly and was hit in the back by machine gunfire.

He crawled into a slit trench where he lay until the next morning when he was found by an Australian soldier.

After spending weeks in hospital, Mr Cherrington returned to the UK in August 1943 and underwent a number of skin graft operations.

Unable to continue in service, he later became a Ministry of Defence policeman.

Mr Cherrington told the BBC in 2017, aged 99, about how thinking about his "very good pals" who were killed in the war made him emotional.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Les Cherrington said thinking about his fallen comrades made him very emotional

A statement from RAF Cosford said: "We will always be thankful that we had Les and his generation looking after us during World War II."

Mr Cherrington had also volunteered at the RAF Museum, Cosford and was president and long-serving member of Shifnal Male Voice Choir.

