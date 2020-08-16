Image copyright Google Image caption A lorry driver was seriously injured in an assault on the A49 near Bradley Green Lane, Shropshire

A lorry driver has been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a road rage row, police said.

The man, aged 60, from Cumbria is in a serious condition following an assault near Whitchurch, Shropshire, on Friday.

Cheshire Police said they were called to the A49 near Bradley Green Lane, on the border with their county, at about 16:20 BST.

The force arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday on suspicion of assault and he remains in custody for questioning.

"From initial enquiries we believe that this incident is the result of a road-related dispute that has taken place," Det Ch Const Gav Day said.

Detectives believe the incident involved the lorry driver and a motorcyclist, who left the scene.

The force has appealed for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to get in touch.

