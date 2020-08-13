Storm water pours into Asda and McDonald's

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment a supermarket ceiling partially falls in

Shropshire has been hit by flash floods following downpours that caused ceiling leaks in an Asda and a nearby McDonald's.

In social media footage, water is seen pouring into both Telford premises, with sodden ceiling panels falling to the floor at the supermarket.

Customers asked to leave McDonald's are shown to be concerned about swapping a wet place for storms outdoors.

The fire service said it had received more than 100 calls in just two hours.

Wellington fire station was among the premises to take on water when heavy rain hit on Wednesday evening and overnight.

The call-outs included fallen trees, impassable roads, sinkholes and structural damage to properties, the fire service said.

Among the damaged premises was the Donnington Wood branch of Asda.

A spokesperson for the chain said: "Following the torrential downpour in much of the area [Wednesday] night, the Donnington Wood store was closed so that it could be made safe for colleagues and customers."

The supermarket reopened on Thursday morning.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Customers at McDonald's are asked to leave but are concerned to be swapping one wet environment for another

At a leaky McDonald's on Telford Wrekin Retail Park on Wednesday, the restaurant was closed by 21:00 BST.

Staff evacuated the premises, a spokesperson said.

They added the site was expected to reopen on Thursday afternoon.

There were similar troubles in Wellington where The Beacon pub saw all of its carpets "completely damaged", according to a post on Facebook.

The pub said: "A small part of the ceiling has fallen in."

Image copyright The Beacon Image caption Ceiling damage at The Beacon pub in Wellington

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported severe flooding in the Sambrook area, near Newport, adding that two elderly women had to be rescued from a vehicle in Market Drayton.

Assistant Chief Officer Simon Hardiman said despite the volume of calls, crews were able to manage the incidents without relying on out-of-county assistance.

While there were leaks in the roof at Wellington station, he said the site remained operational.

"Our main concern [was] staff welfare but also around the ability to turn out fire engines to incidents as well.

"So there was a lot of work under way last night to ensure we were able to keep that fire station open along with all our others as well."

Image copyright @SFRS_MDrayton Image caption The fire service said there was severe flooding in Sambrook overnight

Flooded roads were reported across Shropshire on Wednesday evening, with some remaining shut on Thursday.

Telford and Wrekin Council said its teams supported fire crews and police, and "worked through the night responding", offering residents advice on where to source sandbags.

The Environment Agency said heavy rain had also left the River Severn running "high and fast" in Shrewsbury.

There are Met Office warnings for more thunderstorms across the West Midlands and are in place until Monday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk