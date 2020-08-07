Image copyright PA Image caption The trust, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal, has been in special measures since November 2018

NHS experts from Birmingham are stepping in to help improve troubled Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) has started an "improvement alliance" with SaTH to provide "leadership expertise".

An investigation into maternity care at Shropshire, which is in special measures is reviewing 1,862 incidents.

The chairman of the trust since 2018, Ben Reid, has also now stepped down.

He has been replaced by Dr Catriona McMahon to lead the trust's board. Ms McMahon has been a non-executive director and senior independent director at UHB since 2014.

Louise Barnett, chief executive of the Shropshire trust, said she welcomed the extra support.

Patient safety

"SaTH cannot accomplish the necessary transformation alone and the provision of this extra expertise will be a really positive step forward on our improvement journey," she said.

Dr David Rosser, UHB chief executive added: "I believe that this development should give confidence to the people served by SaTH that improvements in patient safety and quality of care will be delivered."

The move is described as a "medium-term arrangement", with effect from 1 September.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt ordered the independent review into maternity care at the trust in 2017.

In June, West Mercia Police announced a criminal investigation had begun into maternity care at the trust.

Richard Stanton, whose baby Kate died in 2009 due to a series of medical mistakes, was among campaigners who had pushed for an independent inquiry into the deaths.

He said he welcomed Dr McMahon's appointment and said alongside Ms Barnett, who joined the trust in February, they offered the chance "for fresh insight, fresh eyes and a new approach".

Care Quality Commission inspections have repeatedly found failings at the trust and its emergency departments have particularly come under fire in the last year.

Last month, chief inspector Ted Baker said the hospitals "normalise poor care" with many staff "at a loss" about addressing safety.

