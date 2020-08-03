Image copyright Kim Stevens Image caption Kim Stevens said her brother Jonathan had "died a hero" after rescuing his children

A father-of-seven "died a hero" after rescuing his children off a Welsh beach, his family said.

Jonathan Stevens, 36, from Telford in Shropshire, died after getting caught in a rip current off Barmouth, Gwynedd, at about 13:30 BST on Sunday.

His sister, Kim Stevens, said he had been on a day trip with his children and would "always be remembered".

North Wales Police said he had been taken by helicopter to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, but died in hospital.

He was one of four people rescued by Holyhead Coastguard.

Image caption Mr Stevens had been on a day trip to Barmouth, his sister said

Ms Stevens said her brother was "a dad to seven, an amazing son, and brother to his five sisters".

"He has died a hero for saving his kids' lives and risking his own," she said.

"He will always be remembered as an amazing man, brother, son and dad.

"We are all in bits."

Councillor Owain Pritchard, of Barmouth Town Council, said: "There was a tragic incident here [on Sunday] where a father sadly drowned after trying to go in to rescue his children.

"It's a very sad incident that has happened and we're still trying to come to terms with it as a community. "

A Go Fund Me page, set up to help Mr Stevens' family with any costs, has raised more than £2,200.

