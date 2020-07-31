Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was struck on the B5476 in Coton, near the junction with Post Office Lane

A cyclist has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

Emergency services were called to the B5476 in Coton between Whitchurch and Wem in Shropshire at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.

Paramedics arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on the 58-year-old but said "nothing could be done" to save him.

West Mercia Police said the car involved failed to stop and it was trying to trace the driver.

A second cyclist, a woman, was also hurt in the crash but West Midlands Ambulance Service said her injuries were minor and she did not require hospital treatment.

Police have appealed for any witnesses, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

