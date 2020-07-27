Image copyright PA Media Image caption The number of positive coronavirus tests at the caravan site rose to 23 on Monday

A coronavirus outbreak at a travellers site has been described as "worrying" by an MP.

Two further cases have been confirmed at the caravan site in Craven Arms, Shropshire, bringing the total to 23, as experts warn the number will rise.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said it was "worrying for people concerned and the local community".

It is believed the cases are linked to an outbreak at another traveller site across the border in Welshpool.

Image caption The three initial cases were linked to an outbreak in Wales, health officials said

Mr Dunne said there was a "rapid response" to the outbreak from Shropshire Public Health including a testing facility set up in Craven Arms.

"It's very concerning whenever there is an outbreak," he said.

"What is encouraging about this for the population as a whole is it is a self-contained caravan site so the residents are co-operating fully with Shropshire Council... therefore one hopes this won't spread into the wider population."

Rachel Robsinson, the county's director for public health, said: "Cluster outbreaks are not uncommon during a pandemic and we would like to reassure people that the risk is still very low.

"We are continuing to provide Long Lane residents on-site support, as well as guidance to help keep them and their loved ones safe."

Testing started when two positive cases were confirmed at the site, in Long Lane, last week. So far 41 people have been tested and all residents have been told to self-isolate with their families.

A nearby playground and outdoor gym has been temporarily closed to help stop transmission, and the council said it had been arranging the delivery of food, prescriptions and essential supplies for residents.

Analysis - Daniel Wainwright, BBC England Data Unit

With 23 positive tests so far, the caravan park outbreak has revealed more coronavirus cases in Shropshire than were recorded in the whole of the previous week.

The county has had a relatively low rate of new infections recently, with just seven cases in the week to 15 July and six in the week to 22 July. That worked out at about two per 100,000 residents per week.

Between 14 and 19 July there were no new cases recorded at all.

Last week it was getting between zero and three cases a day before rising to 10 in just one day, 23 July.

The full number of cases recorded in Craven Arms will start to appear in the official Public Health England data over the next day or so.

The figures exclude the unitary authority of Telford and Wrekin, which recorded just over five cases per 100,000 people in the week to last Wednesday.

