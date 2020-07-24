Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was stabbed and assaulted in Brookside, Telford, on Thursday

Two people have been arrested after a man was dragged from his vehicle and stabbed in Telford.

West Mercia Police said the victim, in his 30s, was attacked on the Bembridge footpath in the Brookside area at about 17:15 BST on Thursday.

A 24-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from Telford, were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

