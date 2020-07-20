Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dalian Atkinson played for Aston Villa, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday

The trial of a police officer charged with the murder of a former footballer has been delayed due to coronavirus.

PC Benjamin Monk, 41, was due to stand trial over the death of Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson on 14 September.

The West Mercia Police officer and his co-accused colleague, Ellen Bettley-Smith, 29, who is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, will now stand trial in Easter 2021.

They have unconditional bail until their trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police constables Benjamin Monk and Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith were excused from attending Monday's hearing

Mr Atkinson, 48, went into cardiac arrest as he was taken to hospital after being restrained and Tasered by police officers at his father's house in Telford, Shropshire, on 15 August 2016.

PC Monk, who faces an alternative charge of manslaughter, and PC Bettley-Smith were charged after a three-year investigation.

PC Bettley-Smith has denied assaulting Mr Atkinson and PC Monk is not expected to enter a plea until the start of the trial.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Melbourne Inman QC said social distancing measures created "significant restrictions" for trials.

"We have to make sensible decisions, knowing what's required in a trial of this nature," he said.

"In this case, the planning is significant given the obvious number of witnesses and their nature."

Mr Atkinson's family, who listened to the hearing over Skype, said they supported relisting the trial as soon as possible.

A provisional trial date has been set for 12 April 2021.

