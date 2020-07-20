Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The monument has stood in Shrewsbury's square since 1860

A controversial statue's listed status does not prevent an information board explaining its history, it has been revealed.

Calls have been made for the removal of the statue of Clive of India in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Council members voted to take no action over the statue, claiming red tape around its listed status made any changes difficult.

But Historic England said the council had more freedom than had been claimed.

The council has yet to respond.

David Parton, who created one of two petitions calling for Clive's statue to go said Shropshire Council's "excuses" for not taking action were "feeble".

During the meeting last week, Steve Charmley, deputy leader and portfolio holder for assets, economic growth and regeneration said Historic England would need to be consulted due to the statue's listed status and added an information board on Clive's life would not be allowed for the same reason.

Following the meeting, Historic England said: "Listed status does not prevent interpretation of statues and with Grade II listed statues it is unlikely to need our input.

"We advocate and welcome reinterpretation in situ, rather than removal of contested statues."

Emma Double, media manager for Historic England, said it had not had contact from the council before the meeting, but was in "early stages" of discussions with a number of councils regarding "next steps" for statues with contested heritage.

'Right direction'

Mr Parton said he "welcomed" Historic England's "intervention".

"Whilst no plaque could ever make good the statue's celebration of Clive's crimes, it is a step in the right direction."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A number of statues, including that of Edward Colston, have been targeted in recent weeks during anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd in USA

Although not directly linked to slavery, Robert Clive is widely credited with engineering British colonial rule in India and has been linked by some historians to the Bengal Famine of 1770, which saw millions die.

Historian William Dalrymple described Clive as an unstable sociopath" .

More than 23,000 people have signed petitions calling for the statue to go. However, a petition calling for it to stay has attracted more than 9,500 signatures.

Those campaigners said removing it would "not change history nor help us learn from it". A similar view was expressed by historian Dr Manu Sehgal in an interview with the BBC last month.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Nat Green, who saw his proposal to put decisions over the statue's future to a public referendum defeated, said the more people "get the facts about things, the more people can come to an informed decision".

