Image copyright Family handout Image caption The remains were found during a search for Judith Fox in Coalport, near Ironbridge

Human remains discovered in woodland have been identified as a nurse who has been missing since June.

Police became concerned for the welfare of 65-year-old Judith Fox, from Shifnal, Shropshire, after a house fire in nearby Bridgnorth on 14 June.

On 10 July, Ms Fox's remains were found by police during a search of woodland off The Lloyds in Coalport.

Her daughter Lucy Fox, 38, of Bernard's Hill, Bridgnorth, is accused of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

She was arrested after her mother disappeared from her home on Haughton Drive in Shifnal and is currently in custody after appearing at Stafford Crown Court on 19 June.

West Mercia Police said its officers were continuing to support the family "at this difficult time".

Judith Fox, who previously worked as a nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers, was remembered by her family as "a wonderful mother and a devoted grandmother".

