The remains were found during a search for Judith Fox in Coalport, Ironbridge

Human remains have been discovered in a search for a woman who has been missing since June.

Police became concerned for the welfare of Judith Fox, a 65-year-old nurse from Shifnal, after a house fire in nearby Bridgnorth on 14 June.

Her daughter Lucy Fox, 38, of Bernard's Hill, Bridgnorth, is accused of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

The remains, found in Coalport, have not been formally identified, West Mercia Police said.

Officers found the remains during searches around The Lloyds - a road in the town that runs parallel to the River Severn.

"We are keeping Judy's family informed of this development and continue to support them at what must be a truly awful time," Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said.

The force has closed the road between the junction for Legges Way and The Free Bridge, while officers continue investigations in the area.

Lucy Fox was remanded in custody after appearing at Stafford Crown Court on 19 June and is due to return on Tuesday to enter a plea.

She was arrested after her mother disappeared from her home on Haughton Drive in Shifnal on 14 June.

Concerns were raised following an investigation into a fire outside a house in Apley Park, Bridgnorth, earlier that day.

The family of Ms Fox, who previously worked as a nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers, remembered her as "a wonderful mother and a devoted grandmother."

