Image copyright Amir Sajjad Malik Image caption Amir Sajjad Malik was left with a number of facial injuries after the attack in Telford

A taxi driver has been injured in an attack that police are treating as racially aggravated.

Amir Sajjad Malik said he had collected three men from Sorbus Avenue, in Telford, in the early hours of Sunday.

He said he had asked for payment in advance and was then subjected to racist and physical abuse from one of the men.

Mr Malik said the attack left him "screaming in pain" and blood spattered across the front section of his car.

West Mercia Police said officers were called at 03:30 BST and found the victim with facial injuries.

It is calling for anyone with information to contact officers.

"I just have a simple question for this attacker," Mr Malik said.

Mouth bleeding

"They don't know you - just tell me why you hit me like that?"

Mr Malik said his nose and mouth were cut and he could not see because of blood over his eyes.

"He hurt my nose, my mouth was flowing out a lot of blood.

"I was screaming because I was in so much pain."

