A man at the centre of a murder investigation has been named by police.

George Loveridge, 25, was found by officers in cardiac arrest at an address on Charlton Street, Wellington, on Saturday and died at the scene.

His family said he "made an impact on everybody's lives".

Dean Richards, 29, of Deer Park Road, Wellington, Telford, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.

Mr Loveridge's family said he "was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend" and would be "sadly missed".

They added: "There will only ever be one Longy."

