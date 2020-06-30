Image caption More than 900 families have contacted the independent review looking at poor maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS trust

A police investigation has been launched into a hospital trust at the centre of an inquiry into a number of baby deaths.

An independent review is ongoing into claims of poor maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

West Mercia Police has confirmed it is investigating if there is "evidence to support a criminal case either against the trust or any individuals involved".

It said it would not comment further.

The force said it had met with NHS Improvement, The Department of Health and the independent reviewer to discuss complaints made against the trust and encouraged anyone who has information, but has not yet been in contact with the team behind the independent review to get in contact.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at the trust, said it would "fully cooperate with the investigation".

"I would like to reassure all families affected that we are listening and acting on feedback," she added

"We are not able to comment further to avoid prejudicing the investigation."

