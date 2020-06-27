Image copyright Tom Eaton

Three brothers are set to undertake a 200km (124 miles) charity cycle ride in memory of their sister.

Nicola Milton was diagnosed with bowel cancer in April 2019 and died on 30 June of that year at the age of 52.

To mark a year since her death, her brothers Tom, James and John Eaton are riding from her home in Market Drayton, Shropshire, to their childhood home in Stanton Harcourt, Oxfordshire.

The "novice" cyclists said taking on the challenge would be "emotional".

Tom Eaton said: "It's still very hard, she was very warm, very loving, very family orientated, she loved her dogs and loved her family very much.

"There was never a dull moment and she brought fun and enthusiasm to everything."

Image copyright Tom Eaton Image caption Nicola Milton was "very warm, very loving, very family orientated," said her brother Tom Eaton

The ride is also to raise money for the Severn Hospice in Shropshire, which cared for Mrs Milton at the end of their life.

"She had a room where her husband Mark could stay with her and she was even allowed to have her dog Rommel by her side," Mr Eaton added.

"That meant the world to her. And that's kind of why we wanted to give something back for what the hospice did for us as a family."

The brothers, who live in London and will be supported during the ride by older sister Sarah, have raised almost £6,000.

Image copyright Tom Eaton Image caption Older sister Sarah will be helping the brothers by driving a support car during the ride

Mr Eaton added: "I've done bit of cycling myself, one brother has just bought a bike to do the cycle and my other brother has hired a bike, so we are novices at best I would say.

"We are excited, also nervous, and it is also quite emotional because it is in memory of our sister."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk