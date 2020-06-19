Image copyright Family handout Image caption Investigations are ongoing to find Judith Fox

A woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her missing mother.

Lucy Fox, 38, is charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life following investigations over the welfare of 65-year-old Judith Fox.

West Mercia Police said the charges brought against Ms Fox were connected to a fire outside a house in Apley Park, near Bridgnorth, on Sunday.

Ms Fox was remanded in custody at Stafford Crown Court until a plea hearing on 14 July.

Prosecutor Kevin Hegarty QC told the court "the body of Judith Fox has not yet been found and the investigation continues".

In a statement, police said: "No-one was injured in the fire.

"Subsequent inquiries into the fire led to concern for the welfare of a 65-year-old woman at an address in Haughton Drive in Shifnal. Inquiries are ongoing to locate her."

The family of Ms Fox, who previously worked as a nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers, said: "Judy was a wonderful mother and a devoted grandmother.

"Our hearts are breaking with sadness and the family would kindly request privacy at this time."

