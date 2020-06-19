Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called Fields Close in Harlescott on Saturday

Two people have been arrested after the death of 12-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest.

Emergency services were called to an address in Fields Close, Harlescott in Shropshire at 16:45 BST on Saturday.

The boy was found in a serious condition and taken to the Princess Royal Hospital, where he later died.

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and have been released on bail, West Mercia Police said.

