There were squeals of delight as a family had their first hugs after weeks of social distancing.

Like many, Hayley Matthews, 36, from Telford, Shropshire, was separated from her mother Rita Kenyon during lockdown.

But on Saturday they were reunited, after the government allowed single adults living alone to link with another household.

The family said news they were able to reunite was like "being let out of jail".

Mrs Matthews and her husband Rob both work, so she said her mum was her "main source of childcare" for nine-year-old Maddison, seven-year-old Jude and Rowan, five.

Image copyright Hayley Matthews Image caption The Matthews family and Rita Kenyon always go on holiday together, as seen in this pre-lockdown snap

"We have really missed her, especially my youngest," she said.

"Rowan spends lot of time with Nanny, so it has been really difficult, the other two understand a bit more.

"At the first part of lockdown, I wouldn't go to see her because I couldn't deal with it.

"My husband went and dropped the shopping off, because we have done all her shopping throughout lockdown."

Image copyright Hayley Matthews Image caption Hayley Matthews said her mother was her "rock" (pic taken before lockdown)

It was very emotional when they realised they would be able to get back together, she said.

"I rang her because she didn't watch the news, and she was crying down the phone, it is like being let out of jail were mum's words," Mrs Matthews said.

"Rowan couldn't get his head around it, when we are out for walks he knows you have to socially distance and he gives Nanny a virtual hug.

"He has been counting down the days."

