Police investigating two caravan park deaths have named the second man.

Kevin Davis, 67, was found dead in a field at Knowle Sands Caravan Park, Bridgnorth, on 21 May.

A post mortem examination showed he died of stab wounds to the chest, said West Mercia Police.

His death is being linked to that of park resident Kelvin Hanks, 73, whose body was found on a track off the B4555 later the same day.

The force said there was no third party involvement in Mr Hanks's death.

In a statement released by police, Mr Davis's family said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad.

"He was a kind, caring, wonderful family man who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

"We would like to thank ambulance staff and police officers for their support, and to all those that went to help Kevin at the time."

