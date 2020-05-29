Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage captures fire at the top of the Wrekin in Shropshire

Fire crews are tackling a large fire at a Shropshire beauty spot.

Walkers and cyclists have been asked to leave the Wrekin after the blaze broke out on the top of the hill at about 14:30 BST.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was affecting an area of about 35 sq metres and has got a fire engine up the hill, supported by off-road vehicles.

People are being asked not to park their cars near the base of the hill. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk