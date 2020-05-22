Image copyright Google Image caption A 67-year-old man was found dead in a field in Knowle Sands caravan park in Bridgnorth

A man has been found dead following an attack at a caravan park in Shropshire.

The 67-year-old was discovered at Knowle Sands caravan park, in Bridgnorth, at 16:15 BST on Thursday.

The body of a second man, thought to be in his 70s, was later found on a track in the area.

West Mercia Police believes the deaths are linked and said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

"This is clearly a very tragic incident that has seen two men lose their lives and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time," Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a man in his 70s was found a short time later on a track off the B4555

