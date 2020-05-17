Image copyright @TelfordCops Image caption Officers took pictures of the revellers as they left the scene

A group of about 70 people have gathered in a park for a "rave" - flouting lockdown rules and telling police they were "sick of self-isolation".

West Mercia Police said a DJ had set up for the party at Granville Country Park in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday.

"We have worked so hard and sacrificed so much and this group decide it doesn't apply," one officer said.

"I'm shocked that people would care so little," they added.

Police dispersed the group from the Donnington park at about 20:15 BST.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police dispersed the group from the Donnington park at about 20:15 BST

Officers said they "do not fine unless there is no other action open".

They added: "We asked the group to disperse and they did.

"We would ask anyone who is thinking of organising one of these events to think of the bigger picture."

Though lockdown restrictions have been eased in England, government advice states that people should "not gather in groups of more than two" except with members of their household.

The government has warned the coronavirus infection rate will increase if people break the rules.

