A charity is giving refurbished bicycles to NHS staff and key workers.

Staff at the Shropshire Cycle Hub, based in Shrewsbury, said they have had 102 requests for bikes, which give those on the front line another option on how to get to work safely.

Demand for the cycles and help from the community to refurbish them has been "tremendous", the charity said.

It has opened a new workshop in Ludlow to help get the bicycles out.

Mark Fermor, charity chairman, said: "It's a challenge for nurses to get into work safely at the moment so we wanted to provide another option."

The charity has managed to get 33 bikes out to workers, with more on the way.

Laura Bird, who works at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said she would use her bike both to get to work and during her time off.

"It means I can get out a bit more, especially at the moment in the sunshine," she said.

"It's good for mental health too and I think it's a great initiative."

