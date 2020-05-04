Coronavirus: Ex BBC radio presenter dies after contracting Covid-19
A former BBC radio presenter has died after contracting coronavirus.
Nonny James presented at various times a weekly evening music show, a Sunday late show and the Sunday breakfast show on BBC Radio Shropshire as well as covering daytime programmes.
She was also heard regularly on BBC Hereford & Worcester and had a long career writing and performing music.
The 69-year-old died on Friday, although she had been ill for some time, her daughter said.
Tributes have been paid by listeners on social media, where she was described as a "fabulous lady".
'Not forgotten'
Beryl Parker said: "I loved listening to her programmes, and often exchanged emails with her at the time of her programmes.
"I have a CD of hers. She had a beautiful voice. Thinking of her family."
Jackie Hughes Jones said that she loved her shows and that she "will not be forgotten".
Former colleague Jules Morgan added: "Extremely sad to learn this. Fabulous lady. Loved working with her."
