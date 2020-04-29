Image caption Chris Bennett (L) has been put up in Mike Matthew's hotel during the pandemic

A hotel owner has been helping to house the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak and says they have "become our extended family".

The Prince Rupert Hotel, in the centre of Shrewsbury, has housed 25 rough sleepers so far.

One man who has has lived there for six weeks said hotel staff have "gone out of their way to help".

Hotel owner Mike Matthews has been living at the hotel and said: "We're hoteliers, we look after people."

Image copyright Google Image caption The Prince Rupert Hotel is a grade-II listed building in the centre of Shrewsbury

Mr Matthews, who has two other members of staff also living in the grade-II listed building, said the pandemic is a terrible period and that when living with someone for that duration you cannot help but warm to them.

Chris Bennett, who said he found himself homeless after leaving hospital following an operation, said he did not expect the hotel staff to be "so down to earth", especially in a 4-star hotel.

The hotel is also providing meals for its guests and worked with the council and charity Shrewsbury Ark to house rough sleepers. It is funded by money from the government.

"I think the world of Michael and all the staff, they're amazing", Mr Bennett said.

Speaking on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show Mr Bennett said he did not know what will happen when lockdown measures are eased.

"Trying to plan the future at the moment is pretty difficult at the moment, because we don't know how long it's going to be."

Mr Matthews added: "We started off by we started off by providing accommodation and food. There was no remit to provide anything else.

"You can't not but get to know these individuals and start to understand their predicament and stop yourself from trying to help them in the process.

"The council are working to find suitable accommodation."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk