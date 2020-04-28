Image copyright Nigel Chaloner Image caption Nigel and Jane Chalenor, pictured with their children Jodie and Sam, have already donated the funds to the hospice

A couple have donated £120,000 to a hospice after selling off their home in a charity prize draw.

Nigel and Jane Chaloner offered Grafton Farm in Shropshire in a draw to raise money for the Severn Hospice.

Some 550,000 entry tickets have now been sold at £2 each, totalling £1.1m.

Mrs Chalenor said the couple expected to pay out about £150,000 in admin and legal fees, while furnishings included amounted to tens of thousands of pounds.

Mr and Mrs Chalenor were foster carers and have looked after 22 children at the house, where they have lived for 18 years.

As they prepare for retirement, they said they wanted to downsize and work with deprived communities.

"We are thrilled... it has taken off in ways we didn't expect, and I think the reason for that is because it is a cause that is so close to people's hearts," said Mrs Chalenor.

"In our retirement Nigel and I are still destined to go and carry out work with charities abroad and any profits that we have made on the house will help us do more for good causes."

The draw is scheduled to take on 3 June.

