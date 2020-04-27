Image copyright RJAH Image caption The couple were pictured with hospital chaplain Rev Simon Airey saying their vows

A man with terminal bone cancer who started exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 has got married in hospital.

Roy Wilson, 70, tied the knot at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry thanks to special dispensation from the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Shropshire trust said.

He married long-term partner Jill Hird on Monday after a test for Covid-19 returned a negative result on Friday.

They had not seen each other since 1 April when he went into hospital.

This month Mr Wilson, from Leegomery, Telford, suffered an accident at home when he broke his femur. He was later diagnosed with terminal bone cancer.

Wedding plans were made following a conversation with hospital chaplain Rev Simon Airey last week.

Mr Wilson's hopes of a hospital ceremony were under threat, though, as he began exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19.

But the negative result meant "it was all systems go" for Monday "without having to worry that every participant would have to wear full Personal Protective Equipment", the trust said.

Face masks were worn by those attending.

Staff created handmade decorations and M&S Food in Oswestry donated the wedding cake, the trust said.

In a statement, Mr Wilson said: "It's been a really special but emotional day. I'm absolutely exhausted but it's been wonderful.

"We can't thank the staff and chaplain enough for making this happen for us."

Wife Jill said: "It's been absolutely lovely from start to finish, it's certainly been a day to remember for us both."

The couple had not seen each other due to restrictions on visiting because of coronavirus.

The trust said "with all 'regular' weddings currently stopped", Rev Airey jumped "through a number of hoops", including getting permission from the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,

Rev Airey said: "It's been a quick turnaround to get it all sorted to ensure the wedding could legally go ahead but we got there."

