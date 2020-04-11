Image copyright Nigel Chaloner Image caption Nigel and Jane Chaloner, pictured with their children Jodie and Sam, are planning to downsize after they retire later this year

A couple are raffling their home to raise money for charity.

Nigel and Jane Chalenor have lived in Grafton Farm in Shropshire for 18 years, but want to downsize and work with deprived communities.

They want to raise enough money through a prize draw to support the Severn Hospice, which has cared for a number of people close to them.

Since the draw was launched on Thursday, 20% of the £2 tickets have been sold, they said.

The couple, who have two children, were foster carers and have looked after 22 children.

They said their property has had three independent valuations putting it at between £630,000-£650,000.

They want to raise £100,000 above its value so they can give 10% of all ticket sales to the hospice.

Whoever wins the draw will also win all the furniture inside the home.

"We have always been charity fundraisers and thought we could do some real good with the opportunity," Mrs Chalenor said

"The Severn Hospice is losing revenue each week during the lockdown and they looked after aunty and friends with such care and compassion, they were the natural choice to support."

Should the target amount not be met through ticket sales they will hold the prize draw and the winner will receive a cash prize of 90% of ticket sales. The hospice will receive the remaining 10%.

Mr Chalenor said the charity suggested selling a minimum amount of 385,555 tickets to cover the break-even costs.

He said interest since the draw's launch had been "phenomenal", with many people sharing "heart-warming stories" of their experiences with the hospice.

