Image copyright Google Image caption The food was stolen from The Old Vicarage on Friday

Hundreds of pounds worth of food to be used in a community food delivery service during the coronavirus outbreak has been stolen in a hotel break-in.

Thieves raided the Old Vicarage in Worfield, near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, on Friday, stealing food worth £1,200.

Bosses said it was to be used for a community delivery service set to start on Monday.

Owner David Blakstad described the theft as "heartbreaking" and urged other businesses to be vigilant.

In the raid on Friday, thieves stole meat and fish from fridges and freezers at the site, he said.

Owners had been planning on offering nearby residents meals delivered to their doors, for the price of the ingredients, to help those self-isolating or in need of a meal.

"We just can't believe this has happened," added Mr Blakstad.

"Times are really tough for us as a business and we have closed our doors to customers in line with government advice.

"The people who have done this have not only stolen from us, but they have taken away the chance for the community to receive this help from us."

