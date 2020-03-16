Image caption McCarthy and Stone said the resident died over the weekend

A retirement home resident has died after testing positive for coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

McCarthy and Stone said a woman from its Summerfield Place development in Shrewsbury died at the weekend.

It said the woman had underlying health conditions and the company was providing support to her family and its other residents.

Shropshire has had a total of four confirmed cases of the virus.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for McCarthy and Stone said: "While we are not a care home, we are doing all we possibly can to ensure our residents and staff have the support and services they need during this period.

"We are very much aware of the potential vulnerability of our residents and are committed to taking every step within our power to minimise the risk of Covid-19."

Image copyright Other Image caption McCarthy and Stone said it has closed communal areas at the development

It is following the guidance issued by the government and Public Health England.

Among steps taken by the firm were conducting a deep clean of the development, closing communal areas, cancelling on-site events and giving residents a number to call if they needed any help.

A total of 35 people have died in the UK after contracting Covid-19.

The government is set to release social distancing advice for elderly people later and Downing Street has said it will hold daily televised press conferences to update the public on the fight against coronavirus.

