Image copyright Tom Kane Image caption Tom Kane is still able to enjoy a few treats while in isolation

A family are self-isolating in a hotel after a quarantine for people arriving in Malta was announced on their flight.

Tom and Debbie Kane, from Telford, and Mr Kane's father landed in Malta on Friday, shortly after the new restrictions were announced.

They were due to join another family member who flew out earlier and does not have to self-isolate.

If they had landed 15 minutes earlier, they would not be in isolation, Mr Kane said.

He added there was "stone silence" when the pilot informed passengers they had to enter 14 days of quarantine.

Mr Kane said the family "couldn't believe it to start off with".

They were due to meet up with his mother-in-law Mary but as she arrived earlier, she does not have to self-isolate.

Image copyright Tom Kane Image caption Mr Kane's mother-in-law Mary is able to enjoy her holiday

She is currently making the most of the situation but has decided to fly home earlier than planned.

As an ex-serviceman, Mr Kane said he can "take it", but is on day three of the quarantine and by day seven, he thinks he will be "sick of it".

"No-one is knocking on the door checking our symptoms, no-one has actually checked us out," he said.

The family are ordering food over the phone and the hotel staff leave it by their door and then "run away", he said.

Image copyright Tom Kane Image caption Staff are delivering food to the couple's hotel room

"We're just seeing the four walls of the hotel, we're not allowed to leave the room or journey into the hotel," he said.

"He's [Mr Kane's father] in the room next door, we've got an adjoining balcony but there's a wall between us, so we're talking hanging round the balcony.

"He's read four books already."

Mr Kane said he has not had any contact from the Maltese government or the British Consulate and when they phoned the holiday company, Chevron, they were told the holiday rep is also going into self-isolation.

As Mr Kane and his party are only booked to stay for nine days, they have been told they can still leave on the planned day of departure, but until then have to stay in their hotel room or risk being find 1,000 Euros.

