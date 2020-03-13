Image copyright EPA Image caption The injured falcon (not pictured) may not be able to fly again,

A peregrine falcon may not be able to fly again after suffering what is believed to be a shotgun wound.

The bird was found on 10 March in Humber Lane near to Leegomery in Telford, West Mercia Police said.

It was taken to an out-of-hours vets with a broken wing and an x-ray showed fragments of a gunshot, it added.

The falcon is recovering well, but may not be able to fly again, and the force has appealed with anyone with information to come forward.

According to the RSPB, peregrine falcons are a persecuted species with birds being illegally killed to stop them hunting game birds and racing pigeons.

They are a Schedule 1 listed species of The Wildlife and Countryside Act, which means it is an offence to disturb them.

