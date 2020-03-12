Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alan Simpson was one of two pilots in the plane when it crashed

The man flying a plane that hit a peak in Canada, killing his fellow pilot, told an inquest there were failings with onboard equipment.

Alan Simpson was one of two pilots in the Piper PA-46-350p when it crashed in the Labrador region on 1 May 2019.

The 72-year-old was killed and flight commander Samuel Rutherford suffered six broken ribs.

Mr Rutherford told an inquest equipment failures meant they had to rely on the human eye to navigate.

The electronic terrain tracker was not up-to-date and Mr Rutherford's own satellite system was out of battery, the inquest in Shrewsbury heard.

Coroner John Ellery said the aircraft was flying below the recommended safe altitude of 3,500ft (1,067m) and recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Mr Simpson had hired Mr Rutherford to fly his new plane back from Virginia in the US to Prees in Shropshire.

While conditions were good when they left Goose Bay Airport in Canada on the second day of a five-day journey, they quickly deteriorated.

Mr Rutherford said the pair agreed to fly low - just 2,000ft - to avoid the worst of the weather.

An experienced pilot, Mr Simpson was in control of the plane when it hit Benedict Mountain, the inquest heard.

An air accident investigation in January said Mr Rutherford knew the peak existed and had planned to fly around it or over the top if "visual reference" was lost.

Mr Rutherford said he believed he and Mr Simpson were both too "relaxed" in their approach because of their mutual experience and they shared responsibility for the crash.

The fact-finding hearing did not attribute blame,

But Mr Simpson's family lawyer, Philip Shepherd QC, posited Mr Rutherford to be solely responsible for the safety of the aircraft as the hired hand and the designated pilot in command of the flight.

