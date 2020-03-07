Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption River levels have halved in Ironbridge

River levels in a flood-hit Shropshire town have halved from what they were last week, the Environment Agency (EA) has said.

Flood barriers which buckled in Ironbridge causing numerous evacuations are also being removed.

Chris Bainger, from the EA, said the town was "very much open for business".

The Association of British Insurers said an average of £32,000 will be paid out per household for flood claims after storms Dennis and Ciara.

Mr Bainger tweeted: "Ironbridge river levels half what they were this time last week. Team EA have removed the flood barriers, very much open for business."

Last week the agency raced to repair the damaged flood defences ahead of Storm Jorge.

Image copyright Telford & Wrekin Council Image caption Flood barriers are being taken down in Ironbridge

Image copyright Chris Harrison Image caption Chris Harrison's cafe flooded three times

Chris Harrison, who runs Dale End Cafe in Ironbridge with his wife, said it was "devastating" to see his business flooded three times.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Saturday, he said: "We had built this business up over two years and to walk in on the Sunday morning to see the detritus of what had happened from the brook initially, it just broke us.

"We didn't think we would be able to turn this back around.

"If it were not for local support, we would have given up the ghost and closed down."

Mr Harrison was able to partially open on Friday, operating out of the back of a trailer while the main building is repaired.

Telford and Wrekin Council is offering free parking in its car parks, urging people to "support all the local businesses who have been affected by the recent flooding".

