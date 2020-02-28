Image caption Defences along The Wharfage in Ironbridge buckled

Repairs to buckled flood defences will start later if river levels fall low enough - but fears of more heavy rain mean the work must be done quickly.

A severe flood warning - meaning a danger to life - remains in place for the River Severn in Ironbridge.

Up to 500 tonnes of water per second was flowing through the Shropshire town pushing back barriers by two metres.

The Environment Agency (EA) aims to do the work ahead of Storm Jorge, which is due to strike within hours.

Evacuations of residents were forced when water seeped under the defences on Wednesday.

Up to 80mm of rain is expected to fall in parts of Wales when the storm hits and the Met Office said the forecast was "not good news" for flood-hit communities.

"With the ground being so sodden, there's no capacity at all for that to be absorbed," Chris Bainger, from the EA, said.

"We'll probably find all that water making its way into the head of the Severn and working its way through."

Dozens of flood warnings are in place along the length of the river, with Shrewsbury and Worcester still recovering from the aftermath of Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, earlier this month.

In Ironbridge, the EA must wait until water is completely off the flood defences before it can assess them for damage.

Levels have so far dropped by about 1.5m, from a peak of about 6.8m on Wednesday to 5.2m.

If the work is possible the sections that moved will be taken down and assessed before being repaired and replaced in their original position before the weekend rain swells the river.

Ch Sup Tom Harding, from West Mercia Police, said it was expected to hit the town from Sunday night.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption George Eustice was shown a screen showing images of flood defences during a visit to Ironbridge

The environment secretary, George Eustice, visited Ironbridge and Shrewsbury on Thursday and said the prime minister was being kept "regularly informed" on the flooding.

It follows criticism of Boris Johnson for not visiting the flooded areas.

Since 15 February, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue said it has rescued 185 people from flood waters and helped to evacuate a further 204.

It has also rescued 19 dogs, 10 cats, 55 sheep, a pony, a parrot and a snake, the service added.

