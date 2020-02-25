Image copyright PA Media Image caption Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury is flooded as the River Severn continues to rise

More people have been rescued by fire crews as river levels continue to rise in Shropshire.

Two severe "danger to life" flood warnings are in place for the River Severn at Shrewsbury and Ironbridge.

Shaun Davies, leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, said it looked "like the barriers will be breached at some point over the next 24 hours".

Shrewsbury's three shopping centres have been closed "for the safety of staff and customers".

"We are already at higher levels than we were last week and we are predicting levels to match the 2000 peaks, which would mean that the water would come over the barriers," Mr Davies said.

The highest ever level of the River Severn at Cae Howel, about 10 miles (16km) upstream of Shrewsbury, was recorded at 06:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The level of 6.25m beat the previous record of 6.17m registered on 1 November 2000.

The river level is expected to peak in Shrewsbury at about 16:00.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had rescued residents from a retirement home at Longden Coleham on Monday evening because of rising flood water.

Fire crews had earlier helped evacuate people from their homes in Wharfage, Ironbridge, as they were warned the River Severn could go over barriers.

Image copyright Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters have been coming to the aid of families

The Environment Agency's Dave Throup said more rain was on the way, calling it "relentless".

Mark Davies, who owns Darwin's Townhouse bed and breakfast, said his property has been left "devastated" as it flooded for the second time in a week.

"I spent last week pumping everything out and got that straight on Sunday, flopped down and then found on Monday morning we were back to square one again," he said.

"It was a really emotional feeling yesterday because there was this sense of doom - and there was nothing you could do."

Image caption Water levels were rising at the English Bridge in Shrewsbury on Tuesday morning

