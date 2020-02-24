A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder over a stabbing in a park.

The victim, 16, was attacked in Telford Town Park, Shropshire, on 20 February and taken to hospital where he was described as being in a serious but stable condition.

West Mercia Police said the accused, who cannot be named, appeared before magistrates on Saturday.

Two girls aged 14 and 15 have been released on bail, the force says.

They had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone