Image copyright Shrewsbury Fire Station Image caption Firefighters have been checking on those isolated by flooding in parts of Shropshire

Flooding in Shrewsbury could reach its "highest ever" level, the Environment Agency has warned.

Barriers have been put up in the town, with a severe flood warning in place, meaning there is a danger to life.

During the night, Shropshire Council workers closed many of the main road routes into and around Shrewsbury.

The EA's Chris Bainger said 40-50mm of rain had fallen over the Welsh mountains, and it was expected to cause problems further down the River Severn.

There are currently dozens of flood warnings and alerts in England after heavy rainfall.

Defences went up in Frankwell and Coleham Head in Shrewsbury overnight.

Telford & Wrekin Council workers have spent the night distributing sand bags in the Ironbridge area. Homes that are at risk in Jackfield were the first to receive help.

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Shropshire Council said businesses were open in Shrewsbury

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.