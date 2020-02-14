Image copyright Nicklin family Image caption Miss Nicklin still lives at home with her parents in Bilston, she said

A farmhouse raffled in a competition as an alternative to being sold has been won by a young transport worker.

Jemma Nicklin, 23, of Bilston, West Midlands, won Shrubbery Farm House, in Longnor, Shropshire, in a Valentine's Day draw.

The administrator, who lives with her parents, said it "hasn't quite sunk in" that she had won her "dream house".

The current owner said he was pleased the 17th Century cottage would make a difference to the winner's life.

Miss Nicklin, who works for transport firm Ring and Ride, said she had missed calls while at work telling her she had won.

"My bosses told me to call back straight away," she said.

"When I found out we all started crying."

Miss Nicklin recently opened a help-to-buy ISA and earns about £17,500 a year.

She purchased two raffle tickets after dad, Carl - a petrol tanker driver, and mum Alison - a manager in a school, bought 10.

"Mom couldn't stop screaming," Miss Nicklin said.

"My dad still doesn't know because he can't have his phone on at work," she said.

Miss Nicklin's boyfriend Kieran Parker is a roofer and bought five tickets.

He was convinced he would win the four-bedroom house, she added.

Image caption Shrubbery Farm House failed to sell when it was put on the market with an asking price of £545,000

Clarkes Solicitors of Telford, who were at the draw at the property earlier, said it would take up to five weeks for the house to be transferred to the winner.

Current owner Mike Chatha offered to pay the £1,000 legal fees and the stamp duty for the winners.

He also offered a £5,000 second prize for the person who generated the most ticket sales via social media.

This was won by Stephen Galbraith, of Telford, he said.

Mr Chatha and his wife Linda, who have separated, organised the raffle after the cottage failed to sell for £545,000.

He confirmed some 340,000 raffle tickets had been sold for £2 each and he said he planned to donate some of the money to children's hospice Hope House and other charities.

